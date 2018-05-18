UP CLOSE with TECH N9NE [Exclusive Interview]

Of course every time Tech N9ne is in the DFW he stops by the 97-9 The Beat studios to show love. This time the conversation started out a bit weird, but when we eventually got past the vial subject matter, we chopped it up about his 20th project ‘Planet,’ the ode to the B-Boy life on his “Don’t Nobody Want None” track, and old school vs new school rappers. Does he agree there’s a divide? Is there a increasing generational gap? Press play and get up close with Tech N9ne now!

