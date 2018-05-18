Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

UP CLOSE with TECH N9NE [Exclusive Interview]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Of course every time Tech N9ne is in the DFW he stops by the 97-9 The Beat studios to show love. This time the conversation started out a bit weird, but when we eventually got past the vial subject matter, we chopped it up about his 20th project ‘Planet,’ the ode to the B-Boy life on his “Don’t Nobody Want None” track, and old school vs new school rappers. Does he agree there’s a divide? Is there a increasing generational gap? Press play and get up close with Tech N9ne now!

don't nobody want none , how i'm feelin , Interview , j. cole , krizz kaliko , planet , snow da product , Tech N9ne

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading UP CLOSE with TECH N9NE [Exclusive Interview]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
tech n9ne 97-9 studio visit with jesse salazar
UP CLOSE with TECH N9NE [Exclusive Interview]
 34 mins ago
05.18.18
2012 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2
#WordEyeHeard: Cops Say Mac Miller was ‘Most Polite…
 8 hours ago
05.18.18
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience
#WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House
 8 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
New Boo Alert? Malaika Terry Might Be The…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
9 items
9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA
#WordEyeHeard: Offset in Hospital After Bad Car Crash
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
New Whitney Houston Documentary Reveals She Was Molested…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: T.I.’s 911 Call Released [LISTEN]
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Mac Miller Arrested After DUI Hit And Run…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
10 photos
10 Gorgeous Photos Of ‘This Is America’ Choreographer…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Lil Pump's 17th Birthday Party
#WordEyeHeard: You Care? Lil Pump Ends ‘Beef’ with…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close