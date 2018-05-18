News & Gossip
Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?

DJ Khaled & Meek Mill Perform At Cafe Iguana

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Looks like Meek Mill is headed to Washington. According to Roland Martin, the rapper will be joining a White House meeting on Prison Reform. After being released from jail, Meek said he wanted to be a voice for the subject of reform but will such a thing happen while Donald Trump is in office?

Here are Tweets from Roland Martin concerning Meek’s visit below.

ALSO READ: Meek Mill Turns Focus On Fixing The Criminal Justice System

 

Do you think Meek can make a difference or is he being used as a puppet by figureheads?

Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House? was originally published on kysdc.com

