Plies Attacks The Remix To Boo’d Up

After tearing up the club and radio with recent hit  “Rock”. Plies broke it down for the ladies, with the remix to Ella Mai’s  Boo’d Up track. Press play and peep the heat , while the original version is riding the wave at No. 17 on the BillBoard Hot 100.

