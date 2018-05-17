Entertainment News
Here’s Some Trill Graduation Advice We All Probably Needed At One Point

2012 Spelman College Commencement

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Tis’ the season for cool cap decorations:

caps

caps

…and reflecting on the money spent, liquor drank and lessons learned in the last four (or five, or six) years of your life — it’s graduation time!

The one thing people hate more than advice is people not giving them advice on what to do. There are definitely some gems to be dropped on the current high school and college graduates, and thankfully our Twitter cousins came up with some of the best ones to share.

Some of the advice can come off a little cliche, but still holds weight in the grand scheme of life:

While other gems get straight to the point, no holds barred:

At the end of the day, it’s a major accomplishment to even make it across the stage. Take some time to live in the moment. And remember:

 

Source: twitter / Twitter via GIPHY

 

 

photos
