John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit When Dancing With 50 Cent

He tried his best.

2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Times certainly have changed for John Travolta. 

The actor is known for his iconic dance scenes in movies like Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever. 

However, it seems like his disco moves haven’t translated too well from the 70s to the hip hop generation.

He went from this…

 

To this…

 

Yup, John was breaking out his “In Da Club” moves along to 50 Cent‘s “Just A Lil Bit” track.

Here’s another angle for your enjoyment…

The meme-able moment happened at a Cannes Film Festival party. John was around to promote his new film Gotti which is screening at the festival.

The audience seemed to like Travolta’s moves despite the dad bop, since folks were cheering at the end, according to People.

Here’s one more angle just for fun…

You can’t blame a man for trying.

Get it John!

 

