Dice Soho Feat. PnB Rock “Need More” [New Music]

Jesse Salazar
Texas MC Dice Soho continues making his mark in the game by collaborating with PnB Rock for his latest song “Need More.”  Dice is expected to drop his ‘You Could Have’ project this Friday (May 18th). Check out this H-Town representa’s latest vibe below!

 

