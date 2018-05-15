9 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, Edmund Charles Barrera, a music teacher at Lee Britain Elementary School in Irving, TX is accused of repeatedly molesting students. He’s currently in police custody.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Texas Music Teacher In Irving Accused Of Molesting Student [VIDEO]
- Fabolous and Emily B Pose for Mother’s Day Selfie
- She Get it From Her Mama: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom is 64 and Fine as Wine
- She Said Yes!! Taraji P Henson is Engaged!
- But Why Tho: Amber Rose Declares Her Love for 21 Savage
- Kruz Newz: You can Legally Gamble on Sports Now?
- Kruz Newz: Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stores
- Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support Battle Wages On
- Been Brave: Willow Smith Revealed A Shocking Secret That Even Her Mom Jada Didn’t Know About
- A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ More Than Women Do
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
1. Rikers IslandSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Angola PrisonSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Folsom State PrisonSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. New Orleans Parish PrisonSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. AlcatrazSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Florence Federal Correctional ComplexSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Atlanta Federal PenitentiarySource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Attica Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 8 of 15
9. USP LeavenworthSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. USP MarionSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. San Quentin PrisonSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Men's Central JailSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Holman PrisonSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Pelican Bay State PrisonSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Sing Sing Maximum Security Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – add yours