Texas Music Teacher In Irving Accused Of Molesting Student [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, Edmund Charles Barrera, a music teacher at Lee Britain Elementary School in Irving, TX is accused of repeatedly molesting students. He’s currently in police custody.

A music teacher at Lee Britain Elementary School in Irving has been arrested for indecency with a child.https://t.co/XX4iV0V0tb — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 15, 2018

