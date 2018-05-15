Local DFW News
Texas Music Teacher In Irving Accused Of Molesting Student [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
According to CBS11 News, Edmund Charles Barrera, a music teacher at Lee Britain Elementary School in Irving, TX is accused of repeatedly molesting students. He’s currently in police custody.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

child molestation , irving , Texas

