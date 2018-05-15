Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

She Said Yes!! Taraji P Henson is Engaged!

lilD
22 reads
Leave a comment

Congratulations are in order for Cookie Lyon…AKA Taraji P. Henson, who was surprised with an engagement ring from her baller boo!

For the last two years, she has dated former NFL player Kelvin Hayden under the radar of the mainstream media. Over the weekend the former Chicago Bear put a ring on it and the “Proud Mary” actress was elated. She shared the good news on social media.

“I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!” she captioned a shot of her new bling. “#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

The pair were first seen together holding hands in Miami back in 2015. Since then Henson has been tight lipped about the relationship stating “I’m not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am.”

Apparently, Hayden was treating both Taraji and his mother to a meal for Mother’s Day when he gifted her the engagement ring. No word on a timeline for the wedding. Congrats to the happy couple.

via HipHopWired

lild 979 the beat , Taraji P Henson , taraji p henson boyfriend , taraji p henson engaged , taraji p henson engagement ring

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading She Said Yes!! Taraji P Henson is Engaged!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angels With Heart Foundation Shopping Benefit Hosted By Versace And Trey Songz
Fabolous and Emily B Pose for Mother’s Day…
 3 hours ago
05.15.18
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith
She Get it From Her Mama: Jada Pinkett…
 3 hours ago
05.15.18
BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Arrivals
She Said Yes!! Taraji P Henson is Engaged!
 3 hours ago
05.15.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
But Why Tho: Amber Rose Declares Her Love…
 3 hours ago
05.15.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 5 hours ago
05.15.18
Been Brave: Willow Smith Revealed A Shocking Secret…
 6 hours ago
05.15.18
A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love…
 7 hours ago
05.15.18
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 23 hours ago
05.14.18
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto - Post-Fight News Conference
When the Rich Get Richer: Floyd Mayweather Hits…
 24 hours ago
05.14.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 24 hours ago
05.14.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 24 hours ago
05.14.18
Hennessy Celebrates Hip Hop Legend NAS' Birthday
So THIS is Where Nas’ Money Goes…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
When it comes to crossover entertainers, pro athletes are always on the move
Dallas Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Says he a ‘Rapper…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now