Been Brave: Willow Smith Revealed A Shocking Secret That Even Her Mom Jada Didn’t Know About

Global Grind
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Willow Smith has moved to the beat of her own drum since we were introduced to her as a young child. But what no one knew, including her mom Jada Pinkett-Smith, is that she was struggling internally with something pretty heavy.

 

On the latest episode of Jada’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, Willow revealed that at just 9 years old, and at the height her “Whip My Hair” success, she was self harming by cutting her wrists.

 

The transparency between Queen Jada and her princess is something most young Black folks still aspire to have with their families:

We’re just glad to see that our beloved Willow is still here with us and didn’t let the pressures of fame bring her down. Well done, sis.

via GIPHY

 

Continue reading Been Brave: Willow Smith Revealed A Shocking Secret That Even Her Mom Jada Didn't Know About

