REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald Glover’s This Is America Video

Donald Glover gave Khaleesi Emilia Clarke an advance listen to this his song This Is America and her reaction to the video was priceless. I sat down with Emilia Clark and Paul Bettany who star along side Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story, to ask them about making the film and more. C

Check it out and be sure to catch Solo in theaters everywhere May 25th

