We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s Name After This Classic Freestyle

2018 is definitely a good year to be Joe Budden. On top of being a new dad with a booming podcast and Youtube series, Joey recently inked a deal with Diddy and Revolt TV.

We all know that before he started low key taking over the Internet world, Joe was a dope emcee who didn’t get the respect he deserves.

The “culture” never gives Joe Budden the credit he really deserves. It was only a matter of time before he’d have his own show.. & it was well worth the wait. Congratulations on the win 💪🏼🔥 @JoeBudden @revolttv — Livia Juliette 🍯 (@_livegold) May 14, 2018

In honor of Clipse and Pharrell’s classic hit “Grindin” turning 16 years old today:

On this day in 2002, Clipse dropped Grindin'. pic.twitter.com/uP4FAgqzCA — evan auerbach (@evboogie) May 14, 2018

Let’s take a look back at the time Joe Budden bodied the beat with his freestyle back in 2013.

