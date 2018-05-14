Drake Announces “Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour” Featuring Migos!

Drake has tapped Migos for the “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour!”

Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, Vancouver, and many more. The tour announcement follows the release of Drake’s hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

Peep the tour dates below:

AUBREY AND THE THREE AMIGOS TOUR DATES

Thu Jul 26 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sat Jul 28 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Tue Jul 31 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wed Aug 01 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 10 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Sat Aug 11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Tue Aug 14 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 17 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Aug 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Fri Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 30 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Fri Aug 31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Tue Sep 04 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Fri Sep 07 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sat Sep 08 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wed Sep 12 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Thu Sep 13 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Sat Sep 15 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Tue Sep 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Sat Sep 22 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Mon Sept 24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Wed Sep 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sun Sep 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Fri Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 06 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Oct 08 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

Fri Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Sat Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Tue Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Wed Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Fri Oct 26 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Sat Oct 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Thu Nov 01 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome

Sat Nov 03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sun Nov 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Fri Nov 16 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Sat Nov 17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

-Post by 92.Q’s Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust