Drake Announces “Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour” Featuring Migos!

Drake has tapped Migos for the “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour!”
Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, Vancouver, and many more. The tour announcement follows the release of Drake’s hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.
Peep the tour dates below:
AUBREY AND THE THREE AMIGOS TOUR DATES
Thu Jul 26 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sat Jul 28 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Tue Jul 31 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wed Aug 01 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 10 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Sat Aug 11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Tue Aug 14 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 17 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat Aug 18 Chicago, IL United Center
Fri Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 30 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Fri Aug 31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Tue Sep 04 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Fri Sep 07 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sat Sep 08 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wed Sep 12 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Thu Sep 13 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Sat Sep 15 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Tue Sep 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Sat Sep 22 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Mon Sept 24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Wed Sep 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sat Sep 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun Sep 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Fri Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Oct 06 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mon Oct 08 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
Fri Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Sat Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Tue Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Wed Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Fri Oct 26 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Sat Oct 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Thu Nov 01 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome
Sat Nov 03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sun Nov 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Fri Nov 16 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Sat Nov 17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
