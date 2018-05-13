Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your Fav MC On “Who Run It?” Freestyle

Plus, stream G Herbo, Young M.A. and more versions of the Three 6 Mafia classic.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
kobe2x - Who Run It

Source: @4919films / @4919films

New video alert 🚨 from Kobe 2X and 4919 Films.

Kobe’s “Who Run It” freestyle is racking up views, thanks to the Chicago-Atlanta connection.

Hit the jump to see more of social media’s best “Who Run It” frees, starting with the originators.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your Fav MC On “Who Run It?” Freestyle

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 2 hours ago
05.13.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 5 hours ago
05.13.18
Celebs Show Their Mommies Some Mother’s Day Love
 5 hours ago
05.13.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 7 hours ago
05.13.18
Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks…
 10 hours ago
05.13.18
Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s…
 11 hours ago
05.13.18
Incredible: Man With One Arm Gets Busy On…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Explains To Cardi B Why She…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Tweets Cardi B Is A “Bird-Brained…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
She Definitely Regrets Licking That: When Getting Nasty…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Watch Rapper Trouble Describe What He Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Loving Different and Still Being “Woke” Donald Glover…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Weekend Shmood: When Spring Is Here, The Tank…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Uum: Don’t Be Like The Guy In This…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
LOL: Donald Glover Describes Texting & Getting “Look”…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now