Azealia Banks Tweets Cardi B Is A “Bird-Brained Scum Bucket”

Like clock-work, Azealia Banks’ interviews and social media posts are making as much noise as her music.

After Banks’ comments on The Breakfast Club about Cardi B being “illiterate” went viral, the “212” MC used her @cheapyxo Twitter account (Banks’ OG account was deactivated) to further clairify what she meant.

This is an example of how some racially ambiguous Latina women TRULY view black women who call them out on their privilege. They act like they’re better than or above them. It’s clear that Cardi is unaware of how privileged she is. pic.twitter.com/EIbGGPzAhL — Ooh La La Stan (@LuxxxSOClAL) May 12, 2018

Cardi responded to Banks’ Breakfast Club interview with a subliminal tweet and an Instagram comment, typing, “I’m from the hood, I speak how I speak,” and “I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous, that’s why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin, but want to be an advocate.”

Saturday, Banks said Cardi’s response proved her original point:

“I always speak with intuition. I went to school with a million carbi d’s. I sat in the chair at the Dominican Hair salon and learned a lot of Spanish from listening to the hair dressers make fun of me and my mother’s hair while they assumed I couldn’t understand what they said.”

Banks continued:

”So because I point out that you get away with being the typical caricature of a black woman that society says is wrong … and you respond by calling me unattractive and bringing up skin bleaching to basically make fun of me for not being light skinned?”

She added:

“Carbi is really a bird brain. LOL… She really doesn’t have the vernacular to engage in any discussion about black womens culture, music or hiphop at all lol. She’s really a hood booger wow “

While Banks failed to acknowledge that English was not the first language in Cardi’s home growing up, she made valid points about how saying “I’m from the hood,” should never excuse ignorance.

Banks wrote, “I ALSO come from the hood. So does nicki Minaj… Lol the hood is a beautiful place full of loads of creative , smart , and talented people… you’re illiterate because you are lazy, not because you are from the hood.”

Azealia emphasized that Cardi is a stereotypical portrayal of Black women in America. “Especially when you are a full on stereotype. You’re illiterate, you’re baby mama 4/5 to man who has women crawling out of the woodworks with kids, videos of your nigga fucking other women… you’re a real life episode of Maury sis….”

Banks even called Cardi a weapon against Black women. “And for as far as black womens culture and music has moved in the past two years… the fact that your overall statistic-ness is being merited as success is a clear indication that the suits backing you are using you as a weapon against black womens consciousness and culture.”

She explained that Cardi was “ultimately promoting things that send Black Women to jail. It’s no secret that Hip-Hop has been used to entice black youth into activities that send them to jail. no secret that record execs purposely invest heavily in artists that will advertise the prison-industrial-complex.”

