Here’s What You Missed At This Year’s Broccoli City Festival

Broccoli City

Source: Live Nation / Broccoli City

It was pure Black Excellence at Broccoli City 2018 in Washington, DC. Music enthusiasts from all over came out to see Miguel, Cardi B, H.E.R,  Migos, Daniel Ceasar and more. Check out what they had to say about the festivities below.

 

