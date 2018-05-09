Debby Ryan, Gillian Jacobs & The Cast Of Life Of The Party Share Their Wild Hollywood Party Stories

Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph return to the big screen in Life Of The Party, a film about a middle aged woman who returns to college after going though a bitter divorce. The movie is filled with fun moments of a woman finding herself while at University.

I sat down with the sorority sisters that make up a lot of funny moments in this movie. Gillian Jacobs, Molly Gordon, Jessie Ennis, Debby Ryan and Luke Benward to find out what were some of the craziest things they’ve seen at a party. We got everything from Cocaine use, fights and possibly a cult. Check it out here.

