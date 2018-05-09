Entertainment News
Little Kid Spills All The Tea About Her Mama In An Adorable Letter To Cardi B

Elyssia took tattling to new levels.

A handwritten letter to Cardi B from a little girl by the name of Elyssia is making its way around the internet.

In the note, E tells Cardi how much she loves “Bowdak Yellow” and suggests they perform the hit song together sometime in the near future. Hilariously enough, E tattletales on her mom who doesn’t seem to mind when her youngest child raps the bad words. Read the letter up top…we can only imagine what her postscript message said.

