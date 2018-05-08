Scary: This Registered Sex Offender Was Coaching At A Dallas High School [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, registered sex offender, Roderick Goodson, slipped through the screening process and was coaching a girls basketball team at Wilmer-Hutchins High School (Dallas ISD). He’s currently wanted by police.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The search continues for a registered sex offender wanted on two felony warrants and a parole violation, after DISD officials say he falsified information to volunteer as a girls basketball coach. https://t.co/evibe9hSZJ — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 8, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: