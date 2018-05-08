Local DFW News
Scary: This Registered Sex Offender Was Coaching At A Dallas High School [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, registered sex offender, Roderick Goodson, slipped through the screening process and was coaching a girls basketball team at Wilmer-Hutchins High School (Dallas ISD). He’s currently wanted by police.

Not now