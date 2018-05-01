24 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, 190 kilos of meth, guns, & over $370,000 in cash was seized by the Feds from an alleged white supremacist gang in Texas.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Here is the Kanye West Two-Hour Interview w/ Charlamagne
- Feds Seize 190 Kilos Of Meth, Guns, & Over $370,000 Cash From White Supremacist Gang In Texas [VIDEO]
- Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs Who’ve Called Out The #MeToo Movement
- #GGMUSIC: Bridget Kelly – In The Grey (VIDEO)
- Jazze And Rapper Mo3 Crash Evolution Academy’s Prom!
- Trapaholic: YBN Almighty Jay BEEN Let Us Know That He’d Get Blac Chyna Pregnant One Day
- NSYNC Reunites For A Revealing Game Of ‘Never Have I Ever’
- Warning: Please Do Not Try These Stunts At Home
- 97.9 The Beat Magazine: Yella Beezy – May 2018
- Baby, Run Home…A Little Faster
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
1. Rikers IslandSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Angola PrisonSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Folsom State PrisonSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. New Orleans Parish PrisonSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. AlcatrazSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Florence Federal Correctional ComplexSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Atlanta Federal PenitentiarySource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Attica Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 8 of 15
9. USP LeavenworthSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. USP MarionSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. San Quentin PrisonSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Men's Central JailSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Holman PrisonSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Pelican Bay State PrisonSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Sing Sing Maximum Security Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – add yours