Feds Seize 190 Kilos Of Meth, Guns, & Over $370,000 Cash From White Supremacist Gang In Texas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, 190 kilos of meth, guns, & over $370,000 in cash was seized by the Feds from an alleged white supremacist gang in Texas.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Federal authorities say dozens of people associated with white supremacist gangs in Texas have been arrested. Charges center around drug trafficking and also a kidnapping that included using a hatchet to chop off the victim's finger. https://t.co/5aYqtHy3yW — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 1, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: