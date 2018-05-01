Local DFW News
Feds Seize 190 Kilos Of Meth, Guns, & Over $370,000 Cash From White Supremacist Gang In Texas [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
According to CBS11 News, 190 kilos of meth, guns, & over $370,000 in cash was seized by the Feds from an alleged white supremacist gang in Texas.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

Meth , Texas , TM , White supremacy

