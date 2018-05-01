Trapaholic: YBN Almighty Jay BEEN Let Us Know That He’d Get Blac Chyna Pregnant One Day

💰 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 21, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

Blac Chyna has done a lot of things that we’ve given her the side eye for, but reportedly getting pregnant by an 18-year old may have topped the ratchet cake.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Chy is carrying around a belly full of YBN Almighty Jay, just a day after the two were spotted out, looking as if they were on a school field trip with Chyna as the chaperone.

Neither Chyna nor Jay have commented on the rumors, but the teenager already let us know earlier this year that he doesn’t use protection while having sex with Chyna, and if she was to get pregnant, they’d keep it.

This is the man Blac Chyna might be carrying a baby for LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/JrmlTts6d2 — A$AP Mandem (@JvhnnyOG) April 30, 2018

Clearly, this is a dream come true for the young bol.

YBN Nahmir’s reaction to finding out YBN Almighty Jay was dating Blac Chyna 🤣 pic.twitter.com/voCQsmG7PQ — 808s & Car Shakes (@808nCarShakes) April 27, 2018

It’s pretty safe the say that everyone is equally weirded out by this. He doesn’t even have a mustache — sorry Chy.

Blac Chyna one relationship away from messing with the black kid off stranger things — Cocoa Commander (@austin_j64) April 30, 2018

18 year old rapper: hey Blac Chyna: pic.twitter.com/Nnu1SH2hoN — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna has three baby daddies now, and they're all moving in together. pic.twitter.com/VZNOI6IkV7 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna in 3 years pic.twitter.com/qZxKEKTzIY — Alex Sanchez (@Alexinacup) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna is out here making young boys’ dreams come true, one baby at a time.

Sheesh.

