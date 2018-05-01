Wolf Pack Flossin’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

It’s only Tuesday and I’m already having a “cuteness overload” especially with little girls! Little mama Tharyn Holdsworth showed the boys that anything they can do, we can do better. She was an attendee for the University of Nevada’s spring game, and after the game she took a trip to the field to show of her skills. By “putting the moves on a would-be defender to score a touchdown”according to the Nevada Mountain West Wire, she went VIRAL and sent the internet into a dancing frenzy.

