Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We Acknowlege Are Obama’s

Global Grind
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

The White House held they’re annual Correspondents Dinner over the weekend, and to no ones surprise, the 45th President was a no show for the 2nd year in a row.

Tickling Donald Trump GIF by Election 2016 - Find & Share on GIPHY

Journalist Michelle Wolfe was the talk of the night after pretty much roasting everyone in attendance.

But let us not forget another infamous moment in Correspondents Dinner histogry that left every non-Black person uncomfortable — a.k.a Larry Wilmore‘s trill message to Barack Obama back in 2016.

Classic!

Barack Obama Honor GIF by Obama - Find & Share on GIPHY

So, who made the crowd the most uncomfortable? You be the judge.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

