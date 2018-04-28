Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team Between Playoff Games

1 reads Leave a comment
A day after a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday, and with a crucial Game 7 coming up Sunday, LeBron James still had the time and energy to be up for his son’s basketball tournament Saturday morning.
Bronny James showed out at the Dru Joyce classic with his dad’s support, and his North Coast Blue Chips cruised to 30-point win.
Wearing his pops’ signature socks and kicks, Bronny showed elite skills on both offense and defense.
LeBron’s Cav’s tip-off with Victor Oladipo, Lance Stephenson and the Pacers Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
Flip the page for more highlights from Bronny, including a monster block that he clearly learned watching his old man.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours