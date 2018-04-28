Entertainment News
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic Of Late Mom’s Plastic Surgeon

Mr. West says he just wants to “forgive and stop hating” Jan Adams, the man who performed his mom’s final surgery.

Kanye & Donda West

Source: Getty / Getty

While many fans are still trying to forgive Kanye West for supporting Donald Trump, he’s been trying to rise above the hate he’s been harboring since his mother Dr. Donda West’s tragic passing in 2007.

Kanye tweeted screenshots of a text convo with a friend named Wes Saturday afternoon, revealing his plan to use Jan Adams’ face as his next album cover.

Adams performed the fatal surgery on West’s mother Donda in 2007.

West wrote, “This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom’s final surgery.” He asked for title ideas before admiring, “I want to forgive and stop hating.”

Ye’s friend Wes (Anderson?) suggested “Love Everyone” as the title, and Ye seems to approve. Not sure how he plans to get Adams’ permission to use his image, but he’s clearly inspired and eager seeking to cope.

West followed up the screenshots with this message:

”I’ve got a new challenge for everyone today. Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate maybe even someone you haven’t spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you.”

According to Wikipedia and a past report from GlobalGrind, Adams blamed Kanye’s cousin for Ms. West’s passing.

The relative, who is also a nurse, was responsible for taking care of Ms. West at home after her liposuction and mammoplasty procedures.

According to tweets from 2008, the coroner’s report listed the cause of death as “coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors.”

In 2001, Adams had two malpractice lawsuits result in almost $500,000 in total judgements.

Adams also appeared on Larry King’s show twice following Ms. West’s passing to defend himself following the public scrutiny. He walked off in the days immediately following the tragedy, then returned two months later to try to clear his name.

Adams has also taken responsibility for multiple DUI offenses in the past.

Continue reading "This Is My Album Cover:" Kanye Tweets Pic Of Late Mom's Plastic Surgeon

