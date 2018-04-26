News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Breaking The Silence: Kelis Says Her Relationship With Nas Involved ‘Mental & Physical Abuse’

A survivor speaks up.

Global Grind Staff
63 reads
Leave a comment
Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

After years of staying private, Kelis is finally speaking out about her past relationship with Nas, and according to her, it was filled with “really intense highs and really intense lows.”

“There was a lot of mental and physical abuse,” the singer turned chef told Hollywood Unlocked. “It was never normal. An intense high would be when money was rolling in. But I was 22 when I met him. We were drinking a lot, getting high a lot. So when that comes down, it was bad.”

Nas and Kelis met at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2002 and were married in 2005, according to E!.

Kelis went on to describe the physical abuse in their relationship saying, “Did he hit me?…..Mmm hmmm. Did I hit him back?…..Mmm hmmm.”

She said it was Rihanna‘s 2009 domestic violence incident with Chris Brown that finally pushed her to divorce Nas — this and the fact that she was pregnant and didn’t want to bring her son into the drama.

“When the Rihanna and Chris Brown pictures came out I thought about coming out because I also had bruises all over my body,” she said. “But I didn’t say anything because I’m private. But seeing her the way she looked and then looking at myself… I felt embarrassed.”

When considering other women going through similar situations, Kelis said, “Women can’t be afraid to fight.”

You can check out her full interview for yourself below.

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Breaking The Silence: Kelis Says Her Relationship With Nas Involved ‘Mental & Physical Abuse’

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Kelis , Nas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ella Mai
 Ella Mai goes on date night in “Boo’d…
 24 mins ago
04.26.18
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
 60 mins ago
04.26.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 1 hour ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 2 hours ago
04.26.18
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From…
 3 hours ago
04.26.18
10 Quotes From Pastor West That Will Boost…
 4 hours ago
04.26.18
Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends…
 5 hours ago
04.26.18
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Arrivals
Miguel Feat. J. Cole “Come Through and Chill”…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “CLOSE” [New Video]
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 21 hours ago
04.25.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate…
 1 day ago
04.25.18
Gangsta: This Goose Went Feather-Weight Killa On One…
 1 day ago
04.25.18
Get Ya Mans: This Hilarious Craigslist Car Ad…
 1 day ago
04.25.18
Beyoncé Mass Is In Session: Church Plans A…
 1 day ago
04.25.18
Did ‘The Real Noriega’ Really Owe Rick Ross…
 1 day ago
04.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now