Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring Kevin Hart

The comedian shows his face for the cameras as Cole spits about the challenges of temptation.

Still riding the success of his record-breaking KOD album, J. Cole has more deep content for the kids to stream.

Starring Kevin Hart and directed by Cole & Scott Lazer, this conversation starter will definitely be trending for the next few days.

