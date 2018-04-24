Live and Loca News
The New Icey iPhone 8

Jazzi Black
1 reads
Apple spits out new technology every other week it feels like. Yesterday was my first time seeing the commercial for the new red iPhone 8, and out of all the iPhones I’ve broken, stolen, etc., THIS one caught my eye. Check it out!

 

