Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We Didn’t Know We Needed

Will Smith isn’t just a box office breaking movie star and unintentional life coach — apparently, he’s also the dance instructor we all need in our lives.

The Fresh Prince and his prince, Jaden Smith, had dinner with Reggaeton star Nicky Jam over the weekend and got jiggy to the star’s hit single “X”.

Low key, Will has been giving us cool dance moves as long as h’s been giving us good vibes. Just last month, he crossed off “getting salsa lessons from Marc Anthony” off his dance list.

But this ain’t nothing new for Big Willie. Remember this epic moment from season one of Fresh Prince?

Or how about the time him and Jimmy Fallon schooled us all on the evolution of hip hop dancing:

Let’s just say that when it comes to living life, Will Smith could teach all of us a thing or two. Check out more classic moves from Big Willie when you hit the flip.

