Made: Imagine Being The Student Who’ll Say “Beyoncé & Google Sent Me To College”

Once again, Beyoncé is simultaneously snatching wigs and giving back — because she’s just multitalented like that.

Hot off a major donation last week, Beyoncé is now being joined by a major non-profit to help future generations.

After her first Coachella performance, Bey made the announcement that she’s donating $100,000 of scholarship money to students going to HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges) for the 2018-2019 academic year. The money, which is apart of her Homecoming Scholars Award Program, will be split between students going to Xavier University in Louisiana, Wilberforce University in Ohio, Tuskegee University in Alabama and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

Now, Google’s charitable arm, Google.org, is keeping the coins coming by matching Beyoncé’s original $100,000 donation with another $100k. So $25,000 will also go to one student at Texas Southern University, one student at Fisk University in Tennessee, one at Grambling State University in Louisiana and another at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

“Google understands the vital role historically black colleges and universities play in delivering a high quality and culturally responsive education,” said Maab Ibrahim, a Google.org program manager. “In the last several years, Google has launched innovative programs to close the distance between Silicon Valley and HBCUs; we are proud to continue that commitment by matching Beyoncé’s generous donation.”

Well okay then!

Can you imagine being the student who got some Beyoncé coins, let alone Google. Yoncé would get the first invite come graduation time!

And don’t think Bey is letting these other big business’ fly either. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment — which houses the BeyGOOD charitable foundation — hopes that the giving will continue.

“We challenge other businesses across the country to join us in this commitment to higher education and investment in the future,” said Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood. “Partnering with organizations like Google.org in support of HBCUs is our way of elevating cultural touchstones that paint a clear picture of excellence and opportunity through diverse education.”

Well said!

…so who’s donating next?

