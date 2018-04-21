Pskillz
Did OffSet Just Respond To Cardi B

Pskillz
Did  OffSet just respond to his fiance Cardi ‘s Be careful track. Although he’s featuring Migo Domingo track entitled “Dog Her” the timing of street release couldn’t be more ironic-“ish”. Press play and peep the leak.

Dog Her , Noise on the net , offset

