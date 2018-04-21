News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

A New Pool For The Old President

Pskillz
3 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Guess who is breaking bread and making sure their imaginations are fed. Press play and find out how much this new home project is worth . Is is safe to say that Washington is their new permanent or nah .

michelle , News on the Net , Obama , pool , president

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A New Pool For The Old President

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 7 hours ago
04.20.18
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 11 hours ago
04.20.18
Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28: 5 Things…
 11 hours ago
04.20.18
Shooketh: A Black Man May Star As Steve…
 14 hours ago
04.20.18
So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise…
 17 hours ago
04.20.18
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 21 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 1 day ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now