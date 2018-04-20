Entertainment News
So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise Of Their Life On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

The movie's impact is still felt today.

2005 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

If you can’t get enough of the 2004 teen movie Mean Girls, you might already know the beloved flick has hit the musical theater world.

On April 8, Mean Girls the musical opened on Broadway and to promote the show, the writer of the original movie Tina Fey appeared on Jimmy Fallon to surprise some very special fans.

Watch folks react to one of their idols in the touching clip below!

