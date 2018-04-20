Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Stoners Get Free Fries Today

Jazzi Black
0 reads
Leave a comment

Hey stoners! (and iPhone users) You can thank McDonalds for hooking you up while you enjoy your 4/20 with some FREE FRIES! Yep, all you gotta do is use Apple Pay when you order and THEY’RE FREE

 

Apple Pay , Free Fries , McDonalds Fries

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Stoners Get Free Fries Today

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 5 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 11 hours ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Hey Wendy, The Music World Won’t Tolerate Any…
 21 hours ago
04.19.18
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
Tired Of Adulting? Let’s Take A Moment To…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now