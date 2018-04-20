Deray Davis Used To Steal For His Mother

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

If you haven’t decided what you were going to do May 5. Here is a sneak peek at one of the platinum comedians. Deray Davis as he kills it with the back to back jokes, not allowing the audience catch their breathe. Verizon Theater May 5th Grand Prairie, Texas. The Platinum Comedy tour includes Mike Epps , Rickey Smiley , Tony Rock, and Micheal Blackson.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: