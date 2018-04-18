Entertainment News
This May Be The Closest We’ll Ever Get To Seeing Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Enjoying Each Other

Global Grind
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

So it’s pretty official that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have beef. The femcees have denied the rumors for so long that we actually started to believe it.

 

But the truth always comes out one way or another. Sadly, this means that we won’t get to see Barbie or Bardi doing queen tingz together anytime soon — but we can dream, right?

The tension is so strong between the ladies right now that the closest we’ll get to seeing them reunite is watching these South African beauties who remind us of them.

The same happy, bonding, fly and moisturized energy thee ladies are on is the same energy we’d like to see from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj one day.

Fingers crossed.

 

via GIPHY

photos