Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince Staples

The Long Beach MC doesn’t appear to be afraid of the Pied Piper, though.

Global Grind
13 reads
Leave a comment
Vince Staples

Source: Def Jam

One of the biggest stories from Coachella this weekend came from a live-streamed interview between Vince Staples and Nadeska Alexis.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

During thier talk, Staples called R. Kelly “a child-molesting piece of shit,” and now the singer’s “people” are allegedly looking for him.

Staples tweeted, “I just got a text saying R. Kelly people is looking for me. Guess it’s time to get security, the Pied Piper is coming.” He then added, “It’s always the high note hitting niggas who too tough to get clowned life is crazy.”

Apparently Staples’ comments at Coachella got back to the Pied Piper. But Vince doesn’t seem worried about it.

“R. Kelly never went to jail, he’s a fucking child molester,” said Staples in the live interview with Nadeska.

When Alexis, who also hosts Complex’s “Everyday Struggle,” tried to slip in friendly reminders that his tangent could get her in trouble, Staples still didn’t let up, even calling Kelly illiterate.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I’m a good person, R. Kelly’s a piece of fucking shit. If he didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be aight.”

Watch the full clip below and revisit Staples’ 2017 call-out of Kelly after the jump.

R. Kelly , TM , Vince Staples

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince Staples

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
 5 hours ago
04.17.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 17 hours ago
04.16.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 19 hours ago
04.16.18
Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own…
 21 hours ago
04.16.18
“A Child Molesting Piece Of Sh*t” And More…
 23 hours ago
04.16.18
Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
The Cash Me Outside Girl Caught Lil Tay…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
HBO’s Last Week Tonight Labels MSNBC’s Ari Melber…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Pulled Up To…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Icon Overload: The Moments Beyoncé Made Me Hate…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
photos