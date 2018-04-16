Entertainment News
Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow On A Budget

You have to love the Navy...

Ever since Rihanna dropped Fenty Beauty, it’s all everyone who’s anyone in the makeup industry will talk about—and with good reason. The latest product to drop will have you glo’ed up from the floor, up. Yes we’re talking about her Body Lava; we all need it in our lives. Not only did Body Lava happen, it came with a couple of Rihanna promos, one in which the singer gives RihNavy a quick instructional to the tune of Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money.”

Now, Rih’s fans are hear to recreate her Body Lava tutorial with everyday household products. Hit the flip to get a dose of Body Lava on a budget.

