#DanceWithJanet Has Janet Jackson Looking For The Next Great Dancer

Do you have the moves?

Janet Jackson

Source: Getty / Getty

Janet Jackson has been dropping iconic moves for over 30 years and now the pop star is looking to social media for the next great talent.

Janet announced on Instagram that she’s holding her first open dance auditions in over 10 years. She’ll be joined by her longtime Creative Director Gil Duldulao in reviewing social media auditions starting on Thursday. For in-person open call auditions, dancers can head to Starwest Studios in Burbank, Ca on Monday, April 23.

“Jan and I pay attention to what’s happening on social media and we see great dancers with raw talent all the time,” Duldulao said. “Whether you are a dance troupe or a solo artist, we’ll be checking you out!”

You can check out Janet’s own Instagram announcement below!

Attention…it’s time to #DANCEWITHJANET ❤️

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

 

With Janet’s world tours and music videos, she’s helped advance the careers of artists like Jenna Dewan Tatum, Jennifer Lopez, Paula Abdul, Tina Landon and more.

One breakout dancer from Janet’s State of the World Tour, Allison Buczkowski, has some advice for dancers who want to audition.

“Don’t be what you think Janet will like. What’s unique about Janet’s dancers is, she allows us to be ourselves. So be yourself, come ready to dance and break a leg!”

For more info on how to audition you can visit janetjackson.com.

Continue reading #DanceWithJanet Has Janet Jackson Looking For The Next Great Dancer

