Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On ‘Barbie Tingz’ & Fans Can’t Deal

#NickiDay has arrived.

Global Grind
10 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Soooo…Onika isn’t playing nice in 2018.

Nicki Minaj dropped her much anticipated tracks “Barbie Tingz” & “Chun Li” on Thursday and if you expected family-friendly club bangers, you thought wrong.

Nicki is in all-out diss mode, especially on “Barbie Tingz”…and it seems like she still has a little more to say when it comes to certain enemies.

 

Tough lines from the song include:

“It’s time to make hits and it’s time to diss

How you still dissin’, still can’t find some hits?

Was it worth it, dummy? I ain’t mind a bit

Still on that show gettin’ no chips, time to dip”

 

 

That wasn’t the last of Nicki’s beef.

Along with shots that seem to be aimed at Remy Ma, Nicki comes after the biters, the haters and any woman who got her sloppy seconds after she was done with a dude:

“Wanna run up in the lab and cook like me

But ain’t nan you h*es p*ssy good like me

P*ssy so good his ex wanna still fight me

Face so pretty b*tches wish they could slice me”

 

All the Barbz out there seem to be loving Nicki’s tea. Check out “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li” below, then swipe through for people’s hilarious reactions!

 

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On ‘Barbie Tingz’ & Fans Can’t Deal

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her…
 1 hour ago
04.12.18
These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding…
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On…
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloe Kardashian Finally Gives Birth To A Baby…
 3 hours ago
04.12.18
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth… To A Girl
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
This Is What Your Boyfriend Does With Your…
 5 hours ago
04.12.18
Life Hack: Cheating On Your Math Test Just…
 5 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 6 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 9 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 20 hours ago
04.11.18
Daniel Caesar
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. “Best Part” [New Video]
 21 hours ago
04.11.18
Bun B
Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a…
 21 hours ago
04.11.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
photos