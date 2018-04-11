Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar

Photo by Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. “Best Part” [New Video]

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. take a stroll on the beach at sunrise in their new video for their “Best Part” collaboration which they performed together last night on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Check out both below!

 

