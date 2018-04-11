2017 BET Awards - Show

2017 BET Awards – Show

Photo by 2017 BET Awards - Show

Veda’s Hot Mess
Home > Veda’s Hot Mess

Martellus Bennett Says Many NFL Players Smoke Marijuana

Veda Loca
4 reads
Leave a comment
New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Recently retired NFL player Martellus Bennett says about 89 percent of men in the League smoke marijuana. That’s a pretty high percentage.

“I want to say about 89 percent,” Bennett tells Chris Simms Adams Lefkoe on their sports podcast when he was asked if more than 70 percent of NFL players smoke marijuana.

Bennett has played 10 seasons for five different teams and he says players turn to marijuana as an alternative for painkillers. He says, “There’s medical marijuana. So it’s like, there’s times of the year where your body just hurts so bad, that you don’t want to just be popping pills all the time…It ruins your liver. There’s a lot of these anti-inflammatories that you take for so long that like, it starts to eat at your liver or kidneys and things like that. And a human made that. God made weed”.

Last year, sealed court documents reviewed by The Post from a federal lawsuit filed by 1,800 former NFL players revealed that teams violated federal laws governing prescription drugs and plied their players with powerful painkillers and anti-inflammatories.

Ben Violin wrote in April 2015 that,” If a player passes his one test, he won’t be tested again until the next April-August”.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

14 photos Launch gallery

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

Continue reading #TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

marijuana , Martellus Bennett , nfl

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B
Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a…
 16 mins ago
04.11.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 4 hours ago
04.11.18
Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen…
 5 hours ago
04.11.18
T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV…
 6 hours ago
04.11.18
Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal…
 7 hours ago
04.11.18
Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans…
 7 hours ago
04.11.18
#YouTube Black FanFest
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on…
 9 hours ago
04.11.18
Cardi B Performing Lady Gaga In High School…
 10 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggles With…
 10 hours ago
04.11.18
Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights…
 11 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Black Panther 2
“Avengers: Infinity War” movie trailer
 1 day ago
04.10.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj is back with brand new flava…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Folks Are Aroused By The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
We May Soon See The First Black Trans…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
photos