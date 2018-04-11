Martellus Bennett Says Many NFL Players Smoke Marijuana

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Recently retired NFL player Martellus Bennett says about 89 percent of men in the League smoke marijuana. That’s a pretty high percentage.

“I want to say about 89 percent,” Bennett tells Chris Simms Adams Lefkoe on their sports podcast when he was asked if more than 70 percent of NFL players smoke marijuana.

Bennett has played 10 seasons for five different teams and he says players turn to marijuana as an alternative for painkillers. He says, “There’s medical marijuana. So it’s like, there’s times of the year where your body just hurts so bad, that you don’t want to just be popping pills all the time…It ruins your liver. There’s a lot of these anti-inflammatories that you take for so long that like, it starts to eat at your liver or kidneys and things like that. And a human made that. God made weed”.

Last year, sealed court documents reviewed by The Post from a federal lawsuit filed by 1,800 former NFL players revealed that teams violated federal laws governing prescription drugs and plied their players with powerful painkillers and anti-inflammatories.

Ben Violin wrote in April 2015 that,” If a player passes his one test, he won’t be tested again until the next April-August”.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams