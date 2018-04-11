Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans Bounce Music Before Drake Made It Cool

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Walmart

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc

Some of yall are acting like you’ve never heard New Orleans bounce music until Drake made it poppin’ with “Nice For What.” Let’s not forget that Beyoncé gave us Louisiana realness with Big Freedia and Messy Mya on Formation.

 

Even before that, the Southern Hip Hop sound started gaining momentum in the early 90’s thanks to folks like Freedia and Magnolia Shorty. But a rapper name Mr. Ghetto took it as far as to make a bounce about Walmart — and if you didn’t sing this on your way to Walmart as a child, you’re too young.

If Wally World was really about that life, they’d make this one of their commercials.

Oh, but Mr. Ghetto’s basic bounce songs didn’t stop there. He even dedicated one to McDonalds:

 

Ba Da Ba Ba Baaaa, yall lovin’ it?

via GIPHY

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans Bounce Music Before Drake Made It Cool

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen…
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV…
 4 hours ago
04.11.18
Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal…
 4 hours ago
04.11.18
Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans…
 5 hours ago
04.11.18
#YouTube Black FanFest
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on…
 7 hours ago
04.11.18
Cardi B Performing Lady Gaga In High School…
 7 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggles With…
 7 hours ago
04.11.18
Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights…
 8 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 23 hours ago
04.10.18
Black Panther 2
“Avengers: Infinity War” movie trailer
 23 hours ago
04.10.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj is back with brand new flava…
 23 hours ago
04.10.18
Folks Are Aroused By The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 24 hours ago
04.10.18
We May Soon See The First Black Trans…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Rich The Kid
Rich The Kid Performs “Plug Walk” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
photos