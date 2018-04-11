Entertainment News
Cardi B Performing Lady Gaga In High School Is Proof That She’ll Be A Superstar — Foreva

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Cardi B was destined to be a the mega star she is today, and she ain’t even know it.

A throwback video of Bardi performing Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” has hit the net, and we get to see how the rapper was even driving crowds crazy back then.

Gaga probably didn’t know who Cardi was until this week, but she joined the wave quick and posted the iconic video on her Twitter with the caption:

But clearly Binderella has always been a Gaga stan. She revealed at the 2017 VMA’s that the Mother Monster is her idol and if she could collab with anyone, it would be her.

 

 

It seems like Cardi has the whole industry rooting for her. Only co-sign we haven’t heard is from Beyoncé, but since both stars are performing at Coachella, that may soon come.

 

But who knows with Bey. Bardi may have to sign a non disclosure.

via GIPHY

 

