Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo Shoot You’ve Ever Seen

They came to kill.

Close-up of Icelandic Horse

Source: Aumphotography / Getty

America’s next top model just got some competition!

And they come with a mane and walk on four legs.

 

…Don’t laugh now.

A select group of horses got a model-worthy photoshoot from German photographer Wiebke Haas and now the Internet is loving the look!

Wiebke captured these horses at their most stunning — back arched, eyes to the camera, and hair blowing in the wind!

Beyoncé betta move ova!

 

“Horses can be hilarious!” Wiebke told The Guardian. “It’s my greatest passion to tease out nearly human expressions from them.”

Wiebke grew up around animals and she said the most difficult part of shooting them is getting them to look in the camera.

Her secret?

She gives them horse goodies and an occasional “tickle in the ear.”

Well okay then!

If you want more bonafide horses giving you looks for days, swipe through for the show!

