Today Is STAAR Testing For Students In The DFW [VIDEO]

This week is the dreaded STAAR testing for students across the DFW. And it can be a lot of pressure. One thing they should keep in mind is that this is their time to shine! Make sure your child gets plenty of rest, eats a healthy breakfast, and is on time to school.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
