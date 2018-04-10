Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

First Look At The Set Of The Superfly Remake

Global Grind
11 reads
Leave a comment

This summer we get to visit the world of Youngblood Priest in Superfly. The remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film ‘Super Fly’ is more like a retelling. They moved the world from New York to Atlanta for a coming of age story for this generation. I had the chance to go to Atlanta to visit the set of Superfly. They used Atlanta locals in the cast, shot the film in some of Atlanta’s world famous locations so you really get the feel of the movie.

Superfly

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Directed by Director X this film is trying to capture everything good about the original so much so that X keeps a copy of the original script on him at all times for inspiration. Back in January X wrote, “This is my binder where keep my script and draw my storyboards. In the front pocket I keep a copy of the original Superfly script sent to me by the producer of Superfly ‘72 son. I want the energy of the original to embed the remix script with its power. Cast and crew are all working hard to make Superfly 2018 in the spirit of Superfly 1972.”

While I can’t tell you everything I learned from the set just yet, I can show you these pictures from inside one of the club scenes in the film. You can see it at the start of the trailer.

Superfly

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

You can also see Jason Mitchell who plays Eddie hanging around set on his day off.

Superfly

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Superfly

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Superfly

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Superfly

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Superfly stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Lex Scott Davis, in theaters everywhere on June 15th.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading First Look At The Set Of The Superfly Remake

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight…
 3 hours ago
04.10.18
Rich The Kid
Rich The Kid Performs “Plug Walk” on ‘The…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
Still Eatin’: Lauryn Hill Is Having A Better…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
The Rock Explains How He Deals With Sadness
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
First Look At The Set Of The Superfly…
 5 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 8 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 15 hours ago
04.09.18
The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd’s Short Film “He Was Never…
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
BACARDI Presents The BACARDI UNTAMABLE HOUSE PARTY
Meek Mill “1942 Flows” [New Video]
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 21 hours ago
04.09.18
Bill Cosby’s First Day Back In Court Was…
 23 hours ago
04.09.18
All Hell Broke Loose When #FineMenThatEatAss Started Trending…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Monday Moves: We Hope You Keep The Same…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
GQ Celebrates The 2018 All-Stars In Los Angeles
Cardi B Performs “Bodak Yellow” + “Bartier Cardi”…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
photos