Watch The Weeknd’s Short Film “He Was Never There” 

The Weeknd just topped the Billboard 200 with My Dear Melancholy, and now he’s giving us an all access pass behind the curtain at the making of another successful project. The video is grainy and looks like it was shot in VHS, which i’m assuming is intentional because we all know he and his team can afford the best equipment on the market!

This is the third video from ‘My Dear Melancholy,’. He’s already given us visuals for “Try Me” and “Call Out My Name.”

