Zaddy Appreciation: All The Times Drake Got It Right About Women

2014 ESPYS - Backstage & Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

For nearly ten years, Drake‘s whole steez has been to appease to women.

Sure, he can spit a fire 16, but at the same time, he can release a track that soon becomes every girl’s anthem — whether they’re Black, White, single, taken or indifferent. His latest video, Nice For What, is pretty much what he’s been doing his entire career, but on steroids.

No matter how many times he’s been called soft or how many times women tried to take him down with pregnancy rumors and such — Drizzy never lost respect and love for the ladies.

He’s mastered the art of either sounding like he’s singing directly to you, or like he wrote the song based on your personal situation.

Like in his 2010 track “Fancy” when he rapped: “And you don’t do it for the men, men never notice/ You just do it for yourself, you’re the fucking coldest/ Intelligent too, ooh you’re my sweetheart/I’ve always liked my women book and street smart.”

 

We can’t wait to show out to “Nice For What” all summer long. Until then, check out some more lyrics that prove Drizzy sure does know, and love the ladies.

1. “All so convinced that you’re following your heart, cause your mind don’t control what it does sometimes.” – Take Care

 

Facts.

2. “I’m way too good to you, you take my love for granted” – Too Good

 

Every woman has felt like this before.

3. “You a real ass woman and I like it”— “Fire & Desire”

 

Everyone hopes to feel like this most days. Or at least hear it from Drake.

4. “Mixing vodka and emotions, tapping into your emotions/ Dry cry ’cause I’m hopeless” – With You

 

Vodka and emotions sound like a f*** boy cocktail. Amirite?

5. “I’m more than just a number, I doubt you’ll find another. So every single summer, I’ll be the one that you remember.” – Find Your Love

 

We’ve all felt this about an ex at some point during the breakup.

“Wish you would learn to love people and use things, and not the other way around.” – Connect

 

Another golden quotable to tell all the trash brothers out there.

6. “I wanna know how much time you spent on them paragraphs where you’re gettin’ me.”– U With Me?

 

Ladies, we do spend lots of time trying to say the right things via text, so he can know exactly how we feel.

7. “You love me and I love you and your heart hurts, mine does too. And it’s just words and they cut deep, but it’s our world it’s just us two.” – Look What You’ve Done

 

SIGH

8. “It feels like the only time you see me is when you turn your head to the side and look at me differently” — Too Good

 

Either Drake gets that look alot, or he’s really an expert on the female psyche. Either way, we just can’t get enough of the 6 God.

via GIPHY

