$5 Movies All Summer 18′

Switch up your normal movie experience AND save some money! Alamo Drafthouse (I personally like the one off Lamar) is by far one of the dopest movie theaters I’ve been too. It’s kind of like Studio Movie Grill but a more affordable, dope environment. Plus, every Tuesday they’ve got $5 Admission PLUS an impressive taco selection that’ll definitely leave you satisfied. So get your Spring and Summer popping! I’ve listed the theaters below so you can find one close to ya! Enjoy!

