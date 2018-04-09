Trump Tower Fire

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

There was a fire at Trump Tower. It wasn’t any ordinary fire either. According to CNN the fire left one dead and six fire fighters injured. What made the fire so strange is that the upper floors have no fire sprinklers. There was also reports from residents that they received no call for evacuation.

The man was identified as Todd Brassner. He was unconscious when discovered. Although he was brought to the hospital he unfortunately didn’t make it. He previously took up residence on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.

This isn’t the first occurrence of fire that the tower has experienced. Just three months before a fire happened in the cooling tower.

The Trump’s have made some comments. Both Donald Trump and his son congratulated the fire department for their work.

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

