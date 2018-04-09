Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Trump Tower Fire

hollywoodzay
4 reads
Leave a comment
2012 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: David Becker / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

There was a fire at Trump Tower. It wasn’t any ordinary fire either. According to CNN the fire left one dead and six fire fighters injured. What made the fire so strange is that the upper floors have no fire sprinklers. There was also reports from residents that they received no call for evacuation.

The man was identified as Todd Brassner. He was unconscious when discovered. Although he was brought to the hospital he unfortunately didn’t make it. He previously took up residence on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.

This isn’t the first occurrence of fire that the tower has experienced. Just three months before a fire happened in the cooling tower.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Trump’s have made some comments. Both Donald Trump and his son congratulated the fire department for their work.

donald trump , trump tower

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trump Tower Fire

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tower Fire
 1 hour ago
04.08.18
Cardi B during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Cardi B Is Pregnant
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 6 hours ago
04.08.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 6 hours ago
04.08.18
T’Challa Appeared On Black Jeopardy This Weekend &…
 10 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 1 day ago
04.07.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 1 day ago
04.07.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 1 day ago
04.07.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 1 day ago
04.07.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 1 day ago
04.07.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 1 day ago
04.07.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 1 day ago
04.07.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 1 day ago
04.07.18
Queens Only: Issa, Tracee, Tiffany & More Conquer…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Cardi B Says She Has No Problem With…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
photos